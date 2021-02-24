WATCH: Young Offaly coach making hurling videos

Coach Timmy doing some 'serious solos'

Karen O'Grady

Karen O'Grady

news@midlandtribune.ie

Little legend, Timmy Nugent, from Drumcullen GAA, recently began making hurling videos for the U7s team to keep them busy during lockdown.

With his obvious love of the game and showing off some great hurling skills, 7 year old Timmy's video has proven extremely popular since it was posted by his mam, Pamela on her twitter account.

Speaking on local radio earlier in the week, Timmy enthused how hurling was “really fun” for him and how he loved pucking sliotars. Definitely a star of the future! Well done Timmy and keep up the great work.

 

 