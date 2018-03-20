WATCH: Amazing 'walking football' is coming to Offaly

An initiative aimed at older players rediscovering football is coming to Offaly in March.

Gary Seery, the recently appointed Football Development Officer for Offaly, told the Offaly Express about the sport of walking football and its benefits.

"As the name suggests, talking football involves playing football where players are only permitted to walk rather than run."

"The game enables older players to maintain contact with the sport, and also means those with mobility issues/health concerns can be involved," Gary said.

He also pointed out that the events can result in lasting new friendships long after the final whistle.

The first Walking Football event in Offaly will take place on Tuesday, March 27 at 2pm until 4.30pm in Mucklagh Community Centre.

There is no cost involved and those interested can contact Gary at gary.seery@fai.ie or on 083 171 2755.

