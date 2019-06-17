WATCH: The Sunday World reacts to Offaly pub's hilarious 'PubSpy' video

The Sunday World has responded to JJ Hough's viral video which showed the Banagher pub fighting back against a negative Pub Spy review from the newspaper.

The video was viewed hundreds of thousands of times online this week as the establishment known as 'the singing pub' certainly got the chorus on their side.

Accepting defeat on this one, the Sunday World responded by jokingly 'revealing' and 'sacking' the Pub Spy with a very familiar face playing the leading role.

Hat tip to JJ Hough's again who had defended their female bathrooms during the week, bathrooms described by this Sunday World as "the hanging gardens of Babylon."

