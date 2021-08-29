Search our Archive

29/08/2021

IRELAND WEATHER: Another fine week ahead but temperatures set to fall slightly

The weather forecast for Ireland for this week from Met Eireann is for the fine weather to continue for much of the week but temperatures look set to fall back marginally from last week. 

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, the weather will continue dry through much of the week with temperatures back to around average for the time of year, in the high teens or low 20s.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann says that the day will be rather cloudy but mostly dry, apart from isolated patches of drizzle, and some sunny spells will develop later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in the north and east and 19 to 21 degrees in the south and west, with a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.

It will be dry on Monday night with a good deal of cloud and some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a light northeast breeze.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for another mainly dry day with varying cloud cover. The brightest weather is most likely in the west and northwest. There is a chance of a little drizzle at times in southern areas. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, mildest along the west coast with a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Tuesday night will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light northeast winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for another dry day. Cloud will build during the day with some bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 or 21 degrees, with a light easterly breeze.

Dry with long clear spells on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with some mist or fog patches developing in light winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a generally dry again with a slight chance of a stray shower developing. Cloud cover will vary and there will be some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, with light easterly winds

According to Met Eireann, Friday will likely be quite cloudy for many areas. Many places will be dry but there is the chance of well scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light southeast winds.

Unfortunately, according to Met Eireann, there are signs of the weather becoming less settled over the weekend with cloudier conditions, and some rain or showers likely later in the weekend. Temperatures will continue around average.

