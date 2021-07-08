WATCH: Azores High forecast to bring better weather next week with remnants of Hurricane Elsa set to have an affect

Reporter:

Reporter

The remnants of Hurricane Elsa are set to have an affect on Ireland's weather next week with an Azores High also forecast to bring better weather.

In its latest 10 Day Weather Forecast, the UK Met Office says that the remnants of Hurricane Else which is moving up the west coast of America will move out into the Atlantic in the coming days. This will have an effect on the Jet Stream which will have a knock on effect for the weather in Ireland. 

Different models are currently forecasting different weather for next week but by later next week, it looks as if the Azores High will take its place over Ireland bringing drier and warmer weather. Watch the full forecast above. 

Before that, there is a very mixed weekend ahead on the weather front with Met Eireann warning of thundery weather across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tap on the link to read the full forecast.

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie