WATCH: Conor McGregor mobbed as he leaves court after receiving six month driving ban
Speeding charge
Crowds gathered to see MMA fighter Conor McGregor leave Naas courthouse this afternoon.
Mr. McGregor was banned from driving for six months and was handed down a €1,000 fine for speeding on October 11, 2017 at N7 Blackchurch, Kill.
McGregor, dressed in a suit, responded to a media question saying "I just got to drive safely" as he was escorted to a waiting BMW.
