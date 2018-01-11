WATCH: Gardaí want you to see this video before driving on the M7

Gardaí have released a video warning of the danger posed by major road works which have commenced on the M7 Motorway and will last until 2020.

Gardaí are appealing to all motorists to be vigilant and obey temporary speed limits in place. Currently there is a 60Kph speed limit in place between Junction 9 & Junction 10 but as work progress the road layout and speed limit will change.



As the road works will be carried out all day the speed limit will apply 24/7. "Our primary focus is on preservation of life, reducing the obvious danger to workers on site and to all road users," they said.



One motorist has already been arrested for driving at 141Kph in the new 60Kph zone.



As a result of the road works there will be no hard shoulder in place on parts of the M7 motorway. This will make it difficult for emergency services to attend any incidents that may occur.

