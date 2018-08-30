WATCH: Ferbane footballer gives spine-tingling performance of wedding favourite

Joe Maher is back with yet another beautiful performance after wowing earlier this summer with his version of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect.'

Joe is a vital part of the Ferbane senior football set-up that has seen them become contenders in the 2018 Offaly Senior Football Championship, holding champions Rhode to a draw in the round-robin phase.

He has even been previously nominated for our Sports Star of the Month award back in April when he scored 1-12 in an earlier round of the championship against Gracefield.

Away from the pitch, Joe is an avid singer and is currently studying a masters in music education at NUI Maynooth. He performs at weddings, at both ceremonies and receptions, and shares his music on his Joe Maher Music Facebook page.

His latest addition is a beautiful version of 'Nothing Really Matters' which was a request from one of his many online listeners and supporters. The Mr Probz ballad is a hit with almost a thousand views in 24 hours.

You can listen to the Joe performing the song at the top of this article.