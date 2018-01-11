WATCH: Former Colaiste Choilm student rocks old school in 'Concert for India'

Former pupil of Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore, Liam Óg Ó hOistín, returned to his old school recent to help with an ongoing charity fundraiser.

Helped by James Greally (Galway), they performed their set of songs in the 'Concert for India,' including Liam Óg’s original song 'When Your Hands Hold Mine.'

The concert was part of a fundraiser aiming to send 14 students, three teachers and two past pupils to India as part of the school's long-running India Immersion Project.

The project was set up in 2000 and the school day that through the fundraising and trips, they "hope to make a difference to the lives of the people we meet in places like The Mother Theresa Centre, Ashadan which cares for the sick and the dying who have nowhere else to go."

"We hope to spend time and connect with street children who are cared for in the Don Bosco Shelters and anywhere else we can be of help."

Colaiste Choilm also have a GoFundMe page where people can contribute to their fundraising efforts, and you can donate by clicking here.

All money raised will go towards the cost of travel and any surplus will be given directly to the charities in Mumbai to help in practical ways.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.