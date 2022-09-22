TEST VIDEO PLAYBACK

TEST
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Junior 'A' Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Saturday were Morgan Tynan of Ballinagar and Jordan Quinn of Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Enjoying the Ploughing on Thursday were Michael Dolan, Tullamore Show, Ger Scully, Tullamore Tribune, Noel Morris, Rath and Niall Grennan, Grennan's of Rath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.