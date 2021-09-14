WATCH: Offaly man Denis Shields honoured by Bewleys

Ireland’s most famous café has paid a touching tribute to its most loyal customer to mark his 90th birthday.
Bewley’s of Grafton Street honoured Offaly man Denis Shields, an incredible 59 years after he ordered his first coffee in 1962.
