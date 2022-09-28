WATCH: Rhode's winning goal is even better with the commentary from the 1982 All Ireland Final!

There have been a lot of comparisons between Ruairi McNamee's winning goal for Rhode on Sunday with Seamus Darby's winning goal for Offaly in 1982.
Last week was the 40th anniversary iconic goal and the moment was very much in the minds of Rhode people on Sunday.
So with a bit of time on our hands, we got a clip of TG4's excellent coverage of the game and Michael O'Hehir's brilliant commentary from 1982 and let's just say it works perfectly... even down to the crowd cheering!!!
Pictured in the Angel's Plot at Sean Ross Abbey are founder of the We Are Still Here group, Teresa Collins, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Tipperary TD, Martin Browne in the Angel's Plot
Contrasting emotions: Ballycommon players celebrate winning the Offaly intermediate football title while the beaten Raheen men are down and out
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.