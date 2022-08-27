Search

27 Aug 2022

WATCH: Huge tailbacks affecting Offaly motorists using motorway caused by two sets of roadworks

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

27 Aug 2022 11:26 AM

Two sets of major roadworks on the way to Dublin are causing massive evening tailbacks.

This two minute video, taken last Thursday evening, shows a long traffic tailback happening between Ballybrittas in Laois and Monasterevin in Kildare.

The trail of traffic ran for several kilometres, caused by a double whammy of roadworks at the same time, on the motorway and on the old Dublin road.

Laois County Council began an emergency road closure of the M7 Motorway last July 11, to last until October 3.  

The motorway has been closed between 8pm until 5am eastbound, from the Emo/Mountmellick exit at Junction 15 to the Monasterevin exit on Junction 14.  The motorway is closed westbound from 9pm until 7am.

All motorway traffic is diverted through Monasterevin town.

However there are major roadworks taking place in the town too, to continue until the Autumn.

Stop Go traffic lights are in place halfway through the town, because Irish Water is upgrading the sewerage network. 

The works on the Motorway between Junction 14 and 15 are set to continue into the winter.

