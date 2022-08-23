WATCH: Tullamore teenager scores spot-kick against Manchester United

TULLAMORE teenager Daniel Holton scored a penalty against Manchester United Under 13s in a prestigious tournament in England on Thursday.

Unfortunately Daniel's strike was not enough to prevent his side St Kevin's Boys (SKB) Bohemians being knocked out of the Oakham tournament by the Red Devils.

He netted the spot-kick in a semi-final shoot-out which had ended scoreless between the Dublin club and United.

After losing 3-2 on penalties, SKB still had a third place play-off to look forward to and though Daniel scored in that match against Leicester City, his side lost 3-2.

The three-day tournament began last Tuesday (August 16) when SKB defeated Leicester City and United States club Boston Bolts and drew with Newcastle United, results which saw them top their group overnight.

On the second day they maintained their good form, drawing 1-1 with Manchester United, beating another American underage team, NAPA, 2-0, winning 3-0 in another game against Manchester United representatives and then seeing off Rush 1-0.

That meant they finished joint top of the group with Newcastle United, setting up the last four clash with Manchester United.

Daniel Holton was following in the footsteps of his older brother Mark who played in the same tournament at Under 15 level a few days earlier and emerged as top scorer for SKB.

Daniel Holton (second from left, front row), pictured with the St Kevin's Bohemians squad