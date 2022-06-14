WATCH: Offaly players and management mic'd up for Tailetann Cup clash with New York

Offaly captain Johnny Moloney and vice-captain Ruairi McNamee, as well as manager John Maughan, were mic'd up for the second instalment of AIB's new Tailteann Cup: Mic’d Up series. Press play on the clip above to watch it.

It gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Offaly GAA as they went head-to-head with New York in the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals in Tullamore.

The new, first of its kind series, provides fans with unique access to life on the pitch for players and management, and was launched earlier this month as part of AIB's sponsorship of the 2022 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

This week’s episode features Offaly manager, John Maughan, alongside team captain, Johnny Moloney and vice-captain, Ruairi McNamee as they bid to overcome New York GAA in the Tailteann Cup quarter-final. With plenty of grit and determination on show from the Faithful County, the latest instalment gives fans a compelling insight into what it means when giving your all for your county.

The new series highlights that whether it’s the Tailteann Cup or Sam Maguire at stake, there is no difference in the passion and drive that both the players and managers feel in the heart of the action. Tailteann Cup: Mic’d Up emphasises the unique mind of our GAA county players - from their drive and perseverance to their dedication and sacrifice. For these teams, it’s about never giving up and never giving in, because Tough Can’t Quit.

AIB has been a supporter of the GAA since 1991.

Offaly will be back in action this weekend as they take on Westmeath in the Tailteann Cup semi-final, with throw in at Croke Park for this game at 4pm. This will be preceded by the other semi-final showdown between Sligo and Cavan, which gets underway at 1.45pm at Croke Park. Tickets for both games are available for purchase now here: www.gaa.ie/tickets/