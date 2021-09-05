Search

05/09/2021

WATCH: Offaly rescue dramatic draw in All-Ireland Final after frenetic finish to game

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Offaly lived to fight another day after they rescued a draw in their All-Ireland Final clash with Antrim after a dramatic finish to the game.

Tesco All-Ireland Minor B Championship Final

Offaly 0-13
Antrim 2-7

After finding themselves training by a point at the break, Offaly came out strongly in the second-half and they scored six points unanswered from the 35th to the 50th minute to lead by 0-12 to 1-5 with ten minutes to go. 

However Antrim put in a late surge and scored 1-2 to take the lead with time running out. 

But with the game on the line, Sinead Hannimy scored a late point for Offaly to send the game to a replay.

You can watch the full game by pressing play on the video above.

