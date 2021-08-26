WATCH: Smoke fills the sky in Offaly as derelict fire breaks out at derelict supermarket

Smoke filled the sky on Tuesday evening when a fire broke out at a derelict supermarket in Edenderry.
It is understood the fire broke out at the old Tesco building on JKL Street, Edenderry on Tuesday evening, August 24.
The alarm was raised at approximately 8.30pm and the fire was extinguished by local fire services.
As our video sent by our reader Ella Marry, smoke filled the sky over the town before the fire was extinguished.
Smoke fills the sky in Offaly as derelict fire breaks out at derelict supermarket CREDIT: Ella Marry
