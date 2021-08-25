How long will the hot weather last? Latest weather forecast for Ireland with temperatures set to rise further

The latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann is forecasting that the spell of hot weather will continue through the weekend and into next week with temperatures set to increase further on Thursday.

According to Met Eireann, the settled weather will continue through the weekend and well into next week, with warm spells of sunshine and light winds.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is for it to be a little cloudier in the west and southwest at times. Some mist and fog patches may linger near northeastern and eastern coasts. Highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees, in a light east to northeast breeze.

Wednesday night will be dry with good clear spells, though patches of mist and fog will develop again overnight. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, in light variable winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for another dry day with good spells of sunshine developing after any early morning mist and fog clears. The warmest day of the week, with maximum temperatures of 21 to 25 or 26 degrees, warmest away from eastern and northern coasts in a light northeast breeze.

Thursday night will be dry with mist and fog patches developing. Lows of 9 to 14 degrees, coolest in the east, in light variable winds.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, Friday will be dry and mostly sunny. A little less warm than previous days. Highs of 19 degrees on the east coast, but reaching 20 to 23 degrees elsewhere, in a light easterly breeze.

It will continue dry and mostly sunny on Saturday. A little cloudier in the north later in the day. Highs of 20 to 23 degrees in light northerly winds.

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, Sunday will be another dry day, but it will be cloudier than previous days. Still some sunny spells, best in southern parts. Highs of 17 to 19 degrees in the north, as a northerly breeze takes the edge of the temperatures, reaching 19 to 23 further south.

According to Met Eireann, the mainly dry, settled spell of weather will continue, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Temperatures decreasing slightly to around average, with daily maximums of 18 to 21 degrees, and minimums of 9 to 12 degrees. We will continue to have patches of mist and fog by night, as winds will be light, mostly easterly in direction.