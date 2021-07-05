WATCH: Stunning video shows off Offaly as 'Ireland's true hidden gem'

Reporter:

Damian Moran

A stunning video is showing off Offaly as 'Ireland's true hidden gem'.

The video produced by Visit Offaly is sure to attract visitors from around the country looking for a quality staycation to the county.

And it's also a reminder to those of from the Faithful County of just how much our county has to offer.....

20 things we all heard during a day on the bog growing up

Whatever you are looking for from your summer break in Ireland this year, Offaly has it for you.

Switch gears, get off the beaten track and head to a county where you can steer your own course.

Discover hidden gems at every turn in a county with everything from top class water activities to science and nature in abundance. 

Fancy taking on the challenge of a top class mountain bike trail? Offaly has you covered.

Looking to step back into history with some of the country's best castles and a world renowned monastic site? Offaly has you covered.

Want to get off the beaten track at a discovery park that's among the best attractions in the country? Offaly has you covered

Fancy a golfing break with a host of top quality courses within easy reach each day? You guessed it..... Offaly has you covered. 

And you might even see an alpaca or two!!!!

Find out more now at www.visitoffaly.ie

