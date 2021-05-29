WATCH: Aspiring Offaly photographer takes part in GAA Future Leaders podcast

Aspiring Offaly sports photographer Joseph Walsh has taken part in the GAA/PDST Future Leaders Webinar Series alongside veteran GAA journalist John Harrington and Sportsfile photographer Ramsey Cardy.

Joeseph, who is now a Leaving Cert student in Killina Presentation Secondary School, won the Future Leaders sports journalism competition back in 2019 when he was in Transition Year.

His prize on that occasion was a day pitchside at the Leinster Hurling Final in Croke Park where met Sportsfile photographer Ramsey Cardy who has become somewhat of a mentor to him.

He has since spent time on work experience with Sportsfile where he gained valuable experience while he has also now set up his own business called Walsh Photography.

ABOVE: A photograph of rugby star Ryan Baird captured by Joseph at a Leinster Rugby training session in February 2020

Joseph took part in a recent instalment of the GAA/PDST Future Leaders Webinar Series on Sports Journalism and Photography.

The video of the episode (see top of this article) is being sent out to all secondary schools in the country to promote the Future Leaders Programme and to encourage second-level students to participate.

Joseph has both journalism and sporting prowess in his genes as his mother Geraldine Grennan is a journalist with the Westmeath and Offaly Independent while his sister Grainne Walsh is a champion boxer and European medallist from 2019.