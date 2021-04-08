WATCH: Help is out there with Offaly's MenPower's programme

MenPower is a free group programme for men, operating two mornings per week, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The programme combines a unique mix of mental health, adult guidance, physical activity and provides the men with a social space that affords men the opportunity to explore the following; how to be and stay well, barriers to achieving their goals and desires and how to plan for the future. Many professional agencies contribute to the programme, sharing their insights, wisdom and knowledge.

On Wednesdays, the focus of the sessions is mental fitness while Thursday sessions focus on taking positive actions to move forward and develop a lifeplan.

Thursdays conclude with one hour non-competitive physical activity that all men can do. Graduates of the 12 week programme have the opportunity to join Tearmann na BhFear (Men’s Haven).

This group is comprised solely of men who completed the programme. The men meet on a regular basis and engage in activities such as cookery, classes, sports, mindfulness, day trips and the likes.

For further information, click here