WATCH: Easter snow showers falling across Ireland today

It's certainly a change from the pleasant weather of the last few days.

Snowfalls are being reported in most areas of Donegal this Easter Monday, and conditions are expected to remain wintry for the rest of the week.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR IRELAND

Tuesday: Another unseasonably cold day on Tuesday with brisk northerly winds continuing to feed down scattered wintry showers with a risk of hail. Munster and south Leinster will stay driest with showers mainly confined to eastern coasts into the afternoon. Sunny spells will occur through the day also. Highest temperatures will range 4 to 7 degrees, coldest in the north, with an added wind chill factor again.

Showery outbreaks of rain will occur on Tuesday night, possibly turning wintry for a time across the north of Ulster. Staying driest in Munster but coldest here too under clear skies. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with a slight to sharp frost. Winds will be light to moderate northwest.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming less cold on Wednesday but generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, all the while staying driest in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.

Rain will mainly affect the northwest overnight, whilst staying largely dry elsewhere under broken cloud. Frost setting in where skies remain clear, coldest in the south and east. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees with light to moderate southwest winds.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, persistent in the north and northwest later. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds increasing strong on northwestern coasts. A band of rain will move down from the northwest in the early evening/night Clearer and colder weather will follow later with some wintry showers moving into the north towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees . Moderate to fresh west to northwest winds will ease later allowing some frost to set in locally.

FRIDAY: A cold day with sunny spells and brisk north to northwest winds dragging down a scattering of wintry showers, most frequent across Ulster. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with an added wind chill factor. Very cold on Friday with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees with a widespread sharp to severe frost and with a few fog patches also.