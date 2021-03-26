WATCH: Heavy snow showers falling in parts of the country as temperatures drop

Heavy snow showers are falling in parts of the country today as this video shows with more on the way throughout the day. The heavy showers could potentially making driving conditions difficult but the snow is not sticking in most places.

Heavy snow showers are falling in parts of the country today as this video shows with more on the way throughout the day.

The heavy showers could potentially making driving conditions difficult but the snow is not sticking in most places.

According to Met Eireann, there will be occasional sunny spells and scattered squally showers this afternoon. There is a risk of isolated thunderstorms and hail, some showers will turn wintry and may lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Feeling raw with highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds, occasionally reach near gale force and becoming very gusty at times along western coasts.

TAP TO READ NEXT: Guests revealed for tonight's Late Late Show on RTE

Showers will continue for a time tonight, some heavy with hail, sleet and snow and the ongoing risk of isolated thunderstorms. Showers will gradually become more isolated overnight, most areas will become dry with clear skies by morning. Moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong at times on Atlantic coasts, will gradually ease light to moderate overnight. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, with a risk of patchy frost in sheltered areas.

Saturday, will be largely dry with just isolated showers and sunny spells to start. However, cloud will build from the west through the morning, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle through the afternoon and evening. Rain will be most persistent in the west and northwest, where it will turn heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, increasing fresh to strong and gusty through the morning.