WATCH: Offaly children create incredible St Patrick's Day parade out of lego

With the usual festivities cancelled for the second year in a row, two children from outside Tullamore took the St Patrick's parade in their own hands - literally!

Many people across Offaly missed the usual lively atmosphere that accompanies March 17. With parades in Tullamore, Kilcormac, Clara, Edenderry and Banagher cancelled, many people were finding alternative ways to celebrate safely from home.

With this in mind, Joy and Jack Guilfoyle, from Springfield, Cappincur create a fantastic video of a lego display to mark the day.

12-year-old Joy and 11-year-old Jack were so excited to share their fabulous video with our readers. Have a watch and enjoy!