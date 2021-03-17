WATCH: Offaly kids include NPHET in brilliant Paddy's Day parade
Jack and Niall's parade went ahead!
Young Jack and Niall Lawlor's St Patrick's Day parade went ahead outside their home in Bracknagh earlier.
The clever youngsters created a line-up of floats and characters for the inventive procession.
The entire parade took place outside their house in the village and was filmed by their dad.
Everything from marching bands, cheerleaders and even NPHET officials made an appearance.
Take a look above.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on