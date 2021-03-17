WATCH: Offaly gets a Covid St Patrick's Day parade after all

Offaly got a small St Patrick's Day parade after all thanks to some witty members of the public in Kilcormac.

Famed for their quirky parades each year, the people of Kilcormac produced the smallest and shortest version of their Paddy's Day special for 2021.

The parade was precisely one float with no crowd gathered and depicted St Patrick being pulled along in a bed, pulled by a ride-on lawnmower, no less.

And the banner on the back sums up the feeling across the country. It simply read: "Tired of Covid."