WATCH: Footage released of car acting suspiciously in Offaly

Gardai in Birr are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the occupants of a White VW Passat Estate with a chrome roof rack in Birr after a large amount of expensive tools were stolen from a premises just outside the town on Thursday, March 11 at around 8.30pm.

Gardai said that this vehicle is linked to an incident on the grounds of Applied Concepts Ltd, along the Roscrea Road in Birr where a large quantity of expensive tools were stolen at around the same time.

If anyone can share information on the car or individuals in the footage above they are asked to please contact Birr Garda Station on 05791 69710.

The public is asked to bear in mind if they are offered tools for sale at attractive prices, they may be stolen property and to report the matter to the local Gardai.



