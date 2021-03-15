WATCH: The first St Patrick's Day parade in an Offaly town 40 years ago

Now celebrating almost forty years on the go, the Kilcormac St Patrick's Day parade is one of the longest running parades in the county.

It has always been a good source of social commentary for issues of the day whether it was politics, education, social or anything in between.

The entrants of the Kilcormac parade don'y shy away from stories that needed to be told. Some of the floats at the annual event are legendary and only recently, we were reminded of the year a huge stone was rolled down the street as part of the festivities.

Here is a video of the first parade in the town, which took place on March 17, 1983. Hope you will watch it and perhaps, it will bring back some good memories of days gone by! Enjoy!