WATCH: Offaly's most unique Paddy's Day parade down through the years

With no parades going on in the county this year, we are missing the bit of craic and banter.

So with this in mind, watch this random collage of some amazing parade photos from Kilcormac going back through the years.

Keep watching until the very end. It is well worth it.

The parade in Kilcormac has been going since 1983 and is a firm favourite with everyone and always promises to be a good bit of craic, banter and provide social commentary on issues of the day.

Thanks to the organisers of Kilcormac parade for sharing this fantastic trip down memory lane with us.