Offaly publicans to walk 300,000 steps for Jack & Jill Children's Foundation

Birr Publicans are doing something special to raise much needed funds for the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation by walking 300,000 steps during the month of March.

There is no care like home care and Jack & Jill provide in-home nursing care and respite support for children up to the age of five, with a range of neurodevelopmental issues including brain injury, genetic diagnosis and severe cerebral palsy. Many of the children we care for have undiagnosed conditions. We also provide end of life care for children under the age of 5, regardless of diagnosis.

Speaking on a recent video to highlight their fundraising efforts, John Kelly, of Kelly's pub, Green Street, Birr, explained that the publicans in Birr decided to do the fundraiser for the foundation, which he described as a “great foundation”

People are more then welcome to join the publicans in their fundraising efforts. For further information and to start your walk please contact John Kelly - 085 808 0718, Des Connole - 086 2656336, Clodagh Fay - 087 2208524 or Brendan Kennedy - 087 2876461.