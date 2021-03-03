WATCH: Gardai break up street party in Limerick as fireworks launched

GARDAI have broken up a significant public order incident in Limerick.

Warning: video contains strong language, viewer discretion advised

Gardaí have made three arrests and issued 30 fixed payment notices after dozens of students held a “street party” in Limerick.

Officers have also launched a probe to identify the organisers of the event, which saw fireworks set off, outdoor drinking taking place and bottles smashed on the ground in Castletroy.

A policing operation was immediately put in place following the reports of the incident in Carysfort Avenue, College Court, with a significant number of garda attending the scene.

A spokesperson for the gardai said the force intervened at 7.15pm on Tuesday evening, after “continued and orchestrated non-compliance” with both public health regulations and directions from An Garda Síochána.

A number of videos have been widely shared on social media, especially Snapchat, revealing a gathering of dozens of students in breach of Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

One video shows outdoor drinking taking place, alongside loud music, and a lack of social distancing.

In this piece, the students fall silent as the pyrotechnic explodes near a vehicle.

In a second video, glasses are broken on the roadway, with a firework subsequently spinning out of control in the night sky.

This is just by my home in Casteltroy, Limerick! pic.twitter.com/ftqQEEMzph — Mostafa Darwish (@eldarwish90) March 2, 2021

A further video seen by the Limerick Leader shows a large number of people fleeing the scene as a garda car – sirens blaring – arrives, as chaos reigned supreme.