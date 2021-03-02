WATCH: Jubilant scenes at Drive Through 30th birthday party for Offaly man

The past year has been tough for us all but on Martin who is from Birr, he has found it especially tough.

Everyone around Birr knows Martin and he is one of the most fun loving ongoing friendly chaps in Birr. Martin misses going out and about and meeting everyone around the town so plans were put in place to bring the town to Marty to mark his 30th birthday.

On Friday evening, February 19 last, there was a fantastic show of support for the event when everyone gathered to celebrate Martin's big birthday to drive by and say hello.

They were joined by local Gardai and the Fire Services. Despite, Covid-19 restrictions applied but great fun was had by all. Thanks to Dickie Donnelly, Mill Island Media for the video.