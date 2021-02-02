WATCH: Offaly singer releases powerful new song and music video

Tullamore singer Tolu Makay has released a new music video for her powerful track, ‘You Are Enough.’

The production was very much an Offaly affair with Daingean native Martina Mc Glynn directing, Garret Daly, now living in Offaly, was Director of Photography, Production Manager was Offaly local Deirdre Gallagher and wardrobe was by Meritta Gorman Geoghegan originally from Offaly now living in Galway.

Tolu herself was raised in Tullamore and she was very keen to shoot the music video in the town. The video couldn't have happened without the assistance of Lorraine Wynne of Midland Drama Schools and the wonderful troupe of dancers: Ellie Garry, April Healy, Holly Moran, Ava Maher, Holly Arnold.

The production crew also thanked former Offaly Express journalist and communications expert Vivienne Clarke, who not only starred in the video but also helped out on a practical level.

Actors Kemi Agbetuyi, Stella Ohia and Timmy Makay from Tullamore also took part in the shoot.

Tolu has been a rising star on the Irish music scene for some time and shot to national prominence on New Year's Eve when she performed an orchestral version of N17 by The Saw Doctors on RTE Television.

Speaking about the video, director Martina McGlynn says: “One of the great joys of any production is the energy that comes from collaborating. Tolu is one of the most exciting voices breaking through in the Irish music scene so to have this opportunity to work with her was very special.

"I’m drawn to her voice and lyrics and I really wanted to capture her striking presence on the streets of the town where she grew up. In many ways the video is a snapshot of the beginning, starting in a small town with big dreams to finding the confidence to achieve anything you want.

"Not only is she a wondrous talent, she is an incredibly kind and thoughtful individual and was trusting and open to my vision for her song You Are Enough. Myself, the tiny crew and Tolu spent a freezing cold weekend shooting the video in Tullamore last November in the midst of a lockdown which made things challenging.

"But a combination of good humour, hard work and sheer good luck resulted in a music video that not only showcases Tolu’s songwriting skills, but her dancing and acting prowess also! I have to mention the kindness shown to us all by the people of Tullamore who are incredibly proud of Tolu.”

"Having captured the hearts of the nation with her cover of The Saw Doctor’s N17 with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra on New Year's Eve, Tolü continues to demonstrate her captivating sounds and sophisticated vocals, establishing herself as one of the most exciting emerging talents."

You Are Enough is featured on Tolü’s debut EP ‘BEING’ released last October via her Berlin-based label Welcome to The New World.

Tolü will release her debut album later in 2021. You can find her on all streaming and social platforms.