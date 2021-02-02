WATCH: Offaly singer makes record-breaking entry into the charts

An Offaly singer has made a record-breaking entry into the Irish charts this week.

Tullamore's Tolu Makay's is a rising star on the music scene in Ireland and her incredible version of the Saw Doctor's classic, N17 went straight into this week's Official Irish Homegrown Chart at number two.

It makes her the highest-charting female solo artist ever on the Official Irish Homegrown Chart.

The superb rendition with the RTE Concert Orchestra first aired as part of RTÉ One’s New Year’s Eve celebrations and was released as a single last week.

Sit back and enjoy.