WATCH: Offaly school's video shows off what the school has to offer

Enrollment for Primary School will be very different this year with boys and girls not having a chance to see big school before they head there in September.

However to help out the process, another Offaly school has produced a video showing off what the school has to offer.

Geashill NS produced the video for prospective students to watch and learn about the school ahead of the admission process for the next school year which opens on January 14 and closes on January 29.

All information can be found on the school website at www.geashillns.ie