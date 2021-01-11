WATCH: Offaly school produces stunning virtual tour video showcasing the school

An Offaly school has found an impressive way to showcase what it has to offer to prospective students during the current lockdown.

Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa in Ballinagar, like all others schools, is unable to have prospective students and their parents in for a look around so they produced an very impressive virtual video tour.

This hugely successful tour of the school allowed parents and prospective pupils to get an honest view of the hard-working school environment during open hours and get a feel for the warm and welcoming atmosphere in person.

Principal Niall Spain, along with MockMedia Productions, developed the impressive virtual tour video, to allow those seeking out a place for their child get a glimpse of real school life.

The management and staff of the school look forward to welcoming new enrollments for the coming year.

Ballinagar NS is a co-ed primary school with state of the art building and facilities, just 9km from Tullamore. It is also serviced by school bus from town.

Enrollment begins on January 14 and forms are available from the school website at www.ballinagarns.ie

You can see more of the school activities and keep up to date on the school Facebook and Instagram pages