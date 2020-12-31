WATCH: Heavy snow showers falling in parts of the country this morning

Heavy snow is falling in parts of the country this morning after snow and freezing conditions overnight making driving conditions difficult with reduced visibility.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution on untreated roads, particularly secondary routes.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for today is for scattered wintry showers and some sunny spells this morning, with a few snow flurries. A more persistent band of rain and sleet will affect the northeast during the late morning, before extending southwards over the east and southeast of the country through the afternoon and evening. Elsewhere, showers will become more isolated. Highest afternoon temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees and feeling cold in fresh and gusty northerly winds.