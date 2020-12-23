WATCH: Random acts of kindness and Christmas cheer in Tullamore

Offaly-based creatives Zoe Ryan and Radek Lomejko, have made a video to illustrate acts of kindness at Christmas. The video was recorded in Tullamore.

"All too often we spend too much time with our heads down, looking into the screen of a phone, rushing to get from one place to the next, and not enough time observing the world around us. We wanted to show the simple acts of kindness that happen every day, not too far from your doorstep," Zoe and Radek said.

"Along the street, in the square, at a small business. Not grand gestures, just a little kindness goes a long way. To highlight the beauty that is your local town. What it means to be part of a community."

The short film style piece features a number of well-known local faces including Anthony Kearns of Guy and Kode Clothing, Kim Meleady - Time For Me Salon owner, John Cusack of The Bridge Shopping Centre and Brian Cloonan from Cloonan's Hardware.

"We included as many local businesses as possible. To encourage people to support and shop local at this time of year, especially given the year we have had," the makers added.

"We wanted to do something nice for the town, to raise people's spirits and put a smile on someone's face."