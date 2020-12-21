WATCH: Offaly carol singers spread festive spirit for great cause

Locals from Shannonbridge have been raising funds for Offaly Hospice and have raised over €9,500 since they started.

They are in their 19th year and due to restrictions can't raise money around the local pubs and outside the church as they normally would in 2020.

Instead, a few of them got together to make a short video so they could raise money online. Singers Johnny Keeley, Sean Kelly, Kieran Coakley and Mick Kitt were a little camera shy at first but did a great job and spreading a bit of cheer.

Their GoFundMe page this year is approaching €1,000 in donations. You can give whatever you can by tapping HERE.