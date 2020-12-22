WATCH: Offaly gospel choir stage stunning virtual concert

Banagher's Trinity Gospel Choir recently hosted their annual concert online. "There was a fantastic response to the concert," the organisers said and they were delighted with out how it turned out.

Well know member of the family Sheerin band Tom helped massively with recording and Stephen Rosney from Rosney Media productions worked closely with Corrinne to put the show together, which aired on Monday, December 14 last, on the Banagher Trinity Gospel Choir Facebook page. The choir were delighted to have some special people join them. Bishop Francis of Ardagh Clonmacnoise gave the opening blessing and the choir welcomed Fr Pat and Fr Pierre, who were also part of the concert.

The concert is held every year to raise funds for the homeless and the food is brought to Dublin a number of times a year to assist the work of the soup kitchens. This year any money raised will help buy food for the homeless as well as putting money into the butcher and wholesale accounts which the volunteers use to cook meals every week.