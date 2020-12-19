WATCH: These Offaly teachers performing for charity will put a smile on your face today

These Offaly teachers' Lip Syncing to Christmas songs is the best thing you will see today. Press play on the video above and prepare to be entertained!!!!

The teachers and staff from the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore dusted off the Christmas jumpers, the tinsel and the hairbrushes for this festive extravaganza all in the name of charity.

Schools in Offaly came together to produce lip-sync videos which they post to their school's social media account this week starting using the #LipSyncDePaul hashtag.

Each school will appeal to students, parents and their wider community for donations to this GoFundMe page in lieu of the video.

The school's video that gets the most views/likes on December 21 will receive a token prize and the prestigious title of 'School Lip-Sync-ers of the Year 2020'.

All funds raised will be distributed amongst the Saint Vincent De Paul branches in Offaly.