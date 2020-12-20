WATCH: This illustrated Fairy Story from an Offaly town is incredible

Watch a snippet of the fantastic 'A Fairy Story in Birr', recorded at the Mercy Primary School, Birr this week.

Under the guidance of Caroline Conway, the pupils of fourth class illustrated an old local fairy story, taken from the Duchas Schools' Folklore Project, which was written by local school children in 1930.

The town's other primary schools also took part in the project and saw their pupils' works projected on their school buildings during the week.