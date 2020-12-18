WATCH: Offaly woman's version of O Holy Night is pure Christmas bliss

Noreen Rabbette has released her new single O Holy Night and it is currently #1 in the Irish iTunes country charts.

Hailing from Clara, Noreen is a primary school teacher by day and songstress by night.

Her debut single, Redneck Woman, released in 2020, received immense support and hit the number one spot in the Irish iTunes Country Charts and number 3 in the general iTunes Irish chart.

Growing up in a musical family, Noreen took to the stage at a very early age and joined the family band at just 16 years old, alongside her father Joe, sister Claire and brother Joe.

She is currently the lead singer with her band The Secrets and their business is mostly in entertainment for weddings and parties.

Having gained experience and success as a Glór Tíre finalist in 2019 with mentor Mike Denver, her star has continued to rise and she was due to take the female lead in Robert Mizzell’s ‘Nashville Song Book’ tour, which is to be rescheduled once restrictions lift.

Recorded at Ballyrose Media Recording Studio, O Holy Night proudly features Noreen’s brother Joe and sister Claire on harmonies.