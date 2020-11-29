WATCH: Offaly singer releases new single with important message

Offaly singer-songwriter Lauran Beth has followed up her climate change anthem ‘11 Years’ with a new dark single looking at toxic relationships and the power to push through them.

The single is called Shadow Doll and was released on all platforms last Friday.

The 18-year-old is stripped back, raw and vulnerable with the new track with ferocious lyrics and vocal delivery.

Working closely again in studio with Beardfire Music - the label behind the likes of RUNAH, Martin McDonnell, KTG, Zoe Clarke and Moylan, and who’s development work includes Patricia Lalor and William Franklyn Miller – Lauran this time bares her soul in a song touching on topics of betrayal, trust and overcoming it all.

Of the new track Lauran states: “Shadow Doll’ is my personal response to a person that everybody has in their life – a person who embodies toxicity and loves to bring the people around them down. This song highlights my experiences with those types of people, and opinions on their way of life. Whilst everyone experiences and copes with negative relationships in their lives in

different ways, I wanted to share my story in a way that was full of attitude, creative and authentic to myself.

"‘Shadow Doll’ really assisted me in coping with negative influences in my life, as I was able to voice my true and uncensored thoughts, and helped me deal with toxic people that are no good for me. Although I like to be silent and observe sometimes, I wanted ‘Shadow Doll’ to explain that I do not like people walking all over me. I have become more confident in the past year, and ‘Shadow Doll’ really encompasses that. Everybody deals with shitty people in their lives, but it is the way you deal with it that makes you the better person!”

Although just 18 Lauran has been writing and performing at a high level for a number of years building a following on

TikTok and YouTube, appearing on the Late Late Toy Show in 2016, winning the Bronze Medal in the under 16 solo

singing category at the All-Ireland Championships in 2016, and winning the Pewter Medal in 2017, and most recently

Lauran won the first place price at the Mick 'The Dom' Egan Memorial Busking Competition 2019.

Lauran’s music will also appear in an upcoming Australian television show, more details on which will be announced at a later date.

Previous single ’11 Years’ was lauded by music media including features in Load Women, Aupium, The Last Mixed Tape, When The Horn Blows, Guitar Girl Magazine, The Vinyl District (artist of the week), Fame Magazine, Indie Music Discovery and She Makes Music.

Lauran was born without her left hand. Instead of seeing this as an obstacle, she faced it like a challenge, mastering the guitar, ukulele, piano and bass guitar. Lauran, while not wishing to be defined by her difference, understands that it’s a part of who she is, and hopes that her music, while being enjoyed by everyone, can also help give strength to those with physical differences, and all kinds of unique challenges.

’Shadow Doll’ was produced by David Virgin, Rohan Healy and Al Quiff at Beardfire Studio, Dublin; a father and sons production team who, in their collective six decades of musical experience, have worked – on stage or in studio – with the likes of Nick Cave, INXS, Leslie Dowdall (In Tua Nua), Mary Black, The Cruel Sea, Cat Power, Billy Bragg and Lloyd Cole, to name but a few.

Lauran will be performing as the support act for label mate Zoe Clarke at Zoe’s EP launch in March in the Main Venue at Whelan's, Dublin in 2021 so keep an eye out for the rescheduled date.

Shadow Doll was released worldwide on all major platforms Friday, November 20, 2020 on the Beardfire Label.