VIDEO: Take a tour of this perfect family home for sale in Tullamore

With three bedrooms and one bedroom, Ardlee is located on the Arden Road in Tullamore.

Described as being in walk in condition, it is a beautiful three-bedroom detached bungalow and it is on the market for €249,000.

With light filled accommodation and higher than standard ceilings throughout 'Ardlee' is described as a perfect family home. It has a large garden and is walking distance from the town centre.

Accommodation comprises an Entrance Porch, Entrance Hallway, Sitting Room, Two Double Bedrooms, Single Bedroom, Dining/Kitchen, Galley Kitchen and Rear Hallway/Utility.

For more details on this property click here