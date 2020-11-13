WATCH: Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny with PJ Gallagher this Saturday night on RTÉ One

From Jake Stevens on Naked Camera to Principal Barry Walsh in RTÉ’s Young Offenders, comedian, actor and all-round nice guy PJ Gallagher joins Deirdre O’Kane this Saturday night on RTÉ One.



Chatting about his stand-up career, his love of motorbikes, how he first turned down Naked Camera, putting on a play in the Abbey Theatre and his now radio career, viewers will learn things you never knew about PJ Gallagher.



Comparing motorbikes to mediation, he admits that he didn’t really know his dad until he got cancer. He became a volunteer with Blood Bikes Ireland and explains how important that is to him, and it’s not only to "try and justify being around".



Comparing life at home to a "comedy college", Gallagher thought loads of people had houses as noisy as his. Sharing how his mother, who was a nurse, invited six people affected by severe mental illness into their home where she cared for their every need, he believes that they had an impact on his comedy.

