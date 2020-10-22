WATCH: Tullamore Tribune features in new Chasing Abbey music video

Our sister title, the Tullamore Tribune, has been featured in the brand new music video from local trio Chasing Abbey.

The group have taken the charts by storm since their breakout hit, That Good Thing, in 2017 and their latest single, Lately, is also proving a hit.

The video for the song was self-directed by the Tullamore band and shot around Tullamore. It even featured the Tullamore Tribune in the opening scene.

Since the song's release last month, it has been a TikTok hit with the lads starting a dance trend to go with the track. The music video features that dance as well as top Irish influencers Niamh Cullen, James Kavanagh and Bonnie Ryan, who collectively boast over 350k Instagram followers.

Niamh Cullen said: "The Chasing Abbey boys made the shoot an absolute dream! I always wanted to be in a music video and this is my first one so I'm so excited and absolutely love the boys and the track!"

"The video was gas craic, I basically had to pretend to be Ro' all day and dance around a Ferrari, of course, I wasn't saying no to that!" James Kavanagh added.

Bonnie Ryan was equally delighted to be part of the video: "I think it was extra special because there was no production company involved, it was just the guys and that made it much more laid back and a lot more fun."

The concept for the video, which was filmed in Chasing Abbey's hometown by Usman Akhtar, was developed by Big & Bright and Chasing Abbey together, with the narrative entirely created by the band.

"It was a really special and important step in our careers taking on this video ourselves," says Chasing Abbey's Teddy C. "It was always something we knew we would eventually end up doing but we knew we had to gain the experience and knowledge first."

"In terms of the video itself, we are really pleased with it. We captured the vibe we were going for and that's the most important thing, creatively speaking. It will be the first of many!"

Explaining the concept behind the video, Big & Bright director Shane Gillen says; "The influencers are playing the part of Chasing Abbey, while Ro, Bee and Ted feature as a shopkeeper, a pizza delivery guy and a reporter.

"Along the way, "Chasing Abbey" have annoyed the three characters who then team up to find them and get revenge. However, the video culminates with all six joining forces to perform the viral TikTok dance for the track that the Chasing Abbey boys came up with."

'Lately' has garnered near-unprecedented success since its release a little over a month ago. Debuting at No.1 in the Irish Homegrown Charts, where it's still holding on at No.2, and at No.26 in the Official Irish Charts, 'Lately' has gone on to amass almost 500k streams, and reached No.23 on the Spotify Viral Chart thanks to features on popular editorial playlists such as New Music Friday UK, Dance Rising, New Dance Revolution, Friday Cratediggers & Hands In The Éire.

It's TikTok, however, where the song has been most successful, entering its New Music chart at No.7 and its Dance Music chart at No.6, thanks in no small part to viral videos from influencers such as Tadhg Fleming (2.2m followers) and magician Joel (5.5m followers). To date, the song has been used over 7,500 times on the platform.

There has been huge support for 'Lately' from Irish radio too, with the song amassing over six million impacts. It reached No.2 on the Irish Radio Breakers Chart and No.7 in the All Irish Radio chart, while it recently hit the top of the Irish Shazam charts. Perhaps most impressively, was when 'Lately' was played on J Wave 81FM, one of Japan's biggest radio stations. It's clear that Chasing Abbey are going global!

You can check out the lads on all streaming and social platforms.