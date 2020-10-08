WATCH: Documentary details role of Offaly people during South African Apartheid

A new documentary exploring the experience of Irish missionaries in South Africa during the Apartheid struggle has a number of links to Offaly.

Lead researcher on the documentary was Dr Ciaran Reilly, an Edenderry native and historian based in NUI Maynooth.

The documentary features the stories of Irish missionaries in South Africa who were active in the anti-apartheid movement which led to a free South Africa just over 25 years ago.

One of those featured, Fr Edward Lennon, was born on JKL Street, Edenderry and is the son of Dr Lennon. He is interviewed by Ciaran Reilly at the Emmanuel church which was part-funded by the people of Edenderry after they fundraised for it in the early 1980s.

The programme, which you can watch in full above, also features the story of Bishop John Rooney of Cape Town. He was born in Edenderry in 1844.

The documentary itself is the result of a project undertaken in 2019 by the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa. The Embassy began capturing the oral histories of the Irish Missionary Diaspora in South Africa focusing in particular on their contribution to peace, justice, health, education and anti-apartheid activism over the decades.

The resulting documentary film, directed by Adam Asmal, highlights a previously untold story of the Irish missionary diaspora in South Africa and presents a new aspect of Irish solidarity with South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle.