WATCH: High drama as Offaly senior semi-final decided by penalty shootout

Offaly GAA has shared the dramatic footage of the penalty shootout used to decide the Offaly Senior Football Championship semi-final between champions Ferbane and Tullamore on Sunday.

Fingernails were chewed to the bone as the players engaged in the penalty shootout when extra time couldn't separate them and Tullamore eventually won 9-8 after sudden death.

Ferbane had a kick to win it after Johnny Moloney blasted their 8th penalty over the bar but Shane Nally did likewise.

Paul McConway, Oisin Kelly and Ciaran Egan then converted and when sub Sean Flynn put his over the bar, the champions were gone.

Tullamore will play Rhode in the final.