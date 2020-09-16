WATCH: Pat Smullen thanking the public at the Curragh for support in cancer battle

Offaly jockey Pat Smullen gave an amazing interview at Champions Weekend in the Curragh last September.

He spoke about his cancer battle and a campaign to raise funds for cancer research at that Curragh Champions Race meeting.

Speaking to RTE he thanked the public for their support and all who backed the cancer research fundraising campaign he launched after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Nine former champion jockeys came out of retirement to race in the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh on the day. Pat was due to be the tenth but was forced to withdraw due to medical advice.

The race was won by AP McCoy and Pat's campaign raised over €2.5 million for cancer research.

This interview with Pat Smullen is among the most memorable moments we ever had on #RTERacing as he modestly described his bravery and discussed raising millions in The Pat Smullen Champions Race For Cancer Trials. RIP to an Irish racing great.pic.twitter.com/B3irBtXwnQ — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) September 15, 2020

Listen above to part of his interview with RTE's Brian Gleeson.